CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,570 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 1.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX opened at $153.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.18. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $121.48 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.