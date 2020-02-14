CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 22,237 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 2.5% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $19,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 23.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 14.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 29.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Shares of GLW opened at $28.71 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

