Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -120.63 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $4,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,550,901. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,384,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after acquiring an additional 166,782 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 379,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 164,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

