Bank of America Upgrades Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to Buy

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

NYSE:LVS opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

