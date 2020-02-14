Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 3,747 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 43,294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,372 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,696,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,319,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,551,000 after purchasing an additional 932,839 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

