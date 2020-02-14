Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 220,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of Stars Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stars Group by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 482,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 412,342 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,436,000. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,354,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stars Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after buying an additional 350,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSG opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -118.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. Stars Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $26.64.
About Stars Group
The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.
