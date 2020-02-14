Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 220,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of Stars Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stars Group by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 482,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 412,342 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,436,000. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,354,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stars Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after buying an additional 350,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -118.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. Stars Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

TSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.