CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 95,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $180.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.96 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.