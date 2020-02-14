Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 1,204 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,036,995 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP stock opened at $388.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.13 and its 200-day moving average is $356.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $305.65 and a twelve month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

