CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,707 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,495,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,047 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $66.08 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

