Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ BYND opened at $112.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.02.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,640,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,046 shares of company stock worth $6,909,590 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.