Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.