Facebook (FB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) in the last few weeks:

2/11/2020 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

1/31/2020 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/31/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a price target on the stock, down previously from .

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $245.00 to $285.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $263.00 to $248.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $274.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/30/2020 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $245.00.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $260.00.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $244.00 to $263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $246.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

1/29/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

1/28/2020 – Facebook had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Facebook was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2020 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $263.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Facebook had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $274.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/21/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $230.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/14/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Facebook had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/10/2020 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Facebook’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Growth in Instagram Stories and Feed, and Facebook News Feed is expected to aid mobile ad revenues. The company’s initiatives to improve privacy, transparency and authenticity of ads are likely to boost user trust and engagement. The launch of Facebook View app, Facebook Pay and catalogs in the WhatsApp Business app aimed at small businesses is noteworthy. Meanwhile, estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. However, a persistent mix shift toward Stories is anticipated to hurt ARPU. Also, the company’s rising regulatory headwinds, including the antitrust investigation and the EU’s investigation of Libra, are concerns.”

1/10/2020 – Facebook is now covered by analysts at Bernstein Bank. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Facebook is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Aegis from $235.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2019 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

12/24/2019 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2019 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $213.14 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.28 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.29 and a 200-day moving average of $195.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Facebook by 1,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,888,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 22,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 546,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

