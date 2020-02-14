Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

