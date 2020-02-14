Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 10,435 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 29.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,617 shares of company stock worth $39,627,013 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $66.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

