Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $342.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.13 and its 200 day moving average is $349.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.68, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.