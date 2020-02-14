Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $8.42 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 754,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,052 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,976,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,820,000 after purchasing an additional 59,725 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in General Electric by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,998,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,980,000 after purchasing an additional 606,167 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in General Electric by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 94,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in General Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,795,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,345 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.14. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

