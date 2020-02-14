i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IIIV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $990.62 million, a P/E ratio of -100.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. The business’s revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 638,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 43,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

