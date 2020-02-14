Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $200.00 at Citigroup

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.
NYSE:CRL opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.
In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,344,000 after buying an additional 72,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
