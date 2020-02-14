Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $200.00 at Citigroup

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRL. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

NYSE:CRL opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day moving average of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,344,000 after buying an additional 72,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

