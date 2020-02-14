Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEVA. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CEVA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CEVA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CEVA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

CEVA stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $666.61 million, a P/E ratio of -757.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.

CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

