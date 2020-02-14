Compass Point Downgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Neutral

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.22. NMI has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $257,002.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,046 shares of company stock worth $6,552,296. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

