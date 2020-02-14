Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $18,687,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.80. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $215.40.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.