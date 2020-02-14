Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 78,619 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,619 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.14% of Capri worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. Capri Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Capri’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

