Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 5,083 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.05.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

