Goldman Sachs Group Boosts LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $64.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LYFT. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

LYFT stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. LYFT has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that LYFT will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $157,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,072 shares of company stock worth $7,950,163 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in LYFT by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in LYFT by 723.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in LYFT by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

