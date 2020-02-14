Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,149.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,921.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,816.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.