Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) PT Raised to $94.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

NYSE INGR opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,780 shares of company stock valued at $248,282. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

