Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 7,225 Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 1.53% of MacroGenics worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 23.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.09.

Shares of MGNX opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. MacroGenics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

