Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 7,012 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in VF were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in VF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after purchasing an additional 69,219 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,353,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

VF stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

