Hilton Hotels (HLT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/12/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $107.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/12/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $121.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Hilton Hotels was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – Hilton Hotels was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $104.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Hilton Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $115.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $78.59 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

