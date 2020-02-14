Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.88, for a total transaction of $1,754,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,802,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,591 shares of company stock valued at $28,574,352. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $226.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.62. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $165.69 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.