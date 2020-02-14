Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.27% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.95.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.