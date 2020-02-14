Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) in the last few weeks:

2/3/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $172.00 to $177.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $169.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $173.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $156.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – HCA Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.29. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $286,475.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $580,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,727 shares of company stock worth $10,018,829 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after acquiring an additional 700,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,188,000 after acquiring an additional 335,431 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,563,000 after acquiring an additional 296,719 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $28,359,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

