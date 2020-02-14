OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

OneMain (NYSE:OMF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. OneMain has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OneMain by 132.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,130 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in OneMain by 257.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.