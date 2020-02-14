Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades DRAX Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) to Outperform

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

DRAX Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of DRAX Grp PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DRXGY opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. DRAX Grp PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

DRAX Grp PLC/ADR Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire; and develops open-cycle gas turbine projects.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for DRAX Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRXGY)

