Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of PVI stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.0205 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco VRDO Tax-Free Weekly ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

