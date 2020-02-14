Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 709,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,830,000 after acquiring an additional 985,612 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Citigroup cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.5605 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

