Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

