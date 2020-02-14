Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

NYSE LVS opened at $69.31 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

