AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 6,978.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,623,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,517 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,672,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,269,000 after acquiring an additional 861,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,985,000.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLD. Raymond James decreased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.