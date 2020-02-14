iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 272.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 203.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITB opened at $49.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

