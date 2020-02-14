Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,863,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,269,000 after purchasing an additional 153,729 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 346,711 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 918,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,888,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.33 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.06 and a one year high of $100.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

