Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,939 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,460 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of F.N.B. worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $132,000. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens cut their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

