Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,551 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWV. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,886,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $834,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1,382.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000.

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $41.87 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

