Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.21 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average of $136.80.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.