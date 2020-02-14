Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,392 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $516,490. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

EVRG opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group cut their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

