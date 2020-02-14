Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 4.3% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NYSE CCL opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

