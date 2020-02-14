Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,727 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 520.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $39.25.

