Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

