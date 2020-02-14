Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.