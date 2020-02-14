Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,711 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

